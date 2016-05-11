(Corrects name of issuer to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group)

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, Barclays and Societe Generale for a debut offering of Green bonds.

The issuer is targeting a Reg S US dollar issue of five years and may announce the mandate as early as tomorrow, according to people familiar with its plans.

Geely's Green debut comes after Hyundai became the first carmaker globally to issue conventional US dollar Green bonds in March.

Hyundai Capital Services (Baa1/A-/BBB+), the Korea-based auto-financing and leasing arm of the Hyundai conglomerate, which is the umbrella group for Hyundai and Kia Motors, issued a $500 million five-year bond to fund environmentally friendly businesses.

Geely, which also owns Sweden's Volvo brand, has set a target of 90 percent of its sales to be so-called new-energy vehicles by 2020 - a reference to battery powered and hybrid cars.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and four other Chinese issuers have registered to issue offshore bonds in foreign currency, according to a statement on Monday from the National Development and Reform Commission.

Geely intends to issue the bonds through an offshore entity, NDRC said. The registration was filed on April 13.