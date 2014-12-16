SINGAPORE Dec 16 Geely Autmobile Holdings Ltd
expects its net profit in 2014 to roughly halve due to
foreign exchange losses from its operations in Russia and a
sharp fall in sales in its major export markets, the Chinese
carmaker said on Tuesday.
Geely, whose parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co
bought Volvo Car Group in 2010, expects its 2014 net
profit to fall by about 50 percent from 2.66 billion yuan
($429.79 million) in 2013, it said in a statement on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
"In terms of the Russian operations, the group has started
to restructure its Russian operations with an aim to reduce its
financial risks in the country," said Geely, which is due to
report its 2014 results in March 2015.
"Further, the group has started to increase the retail
selling prices of its vehicle models in Russia, hoping to offset
the depreciation of Russian rouble against United States dollar
and renminbi." The renminbi is another term for the Chinese
yuan.
Geely also blamed the steep profit fall on a 26 percent
decline in sales volume in from January to November, which were
exacerbated by a 49 percent drop in export sales volume and a
reshuffling of its China sales and market operations.
On Tuesday, the rouble recorded its worst
fall since the Russian financial crisis in 1998, with President
Vladimir Putin blaming the losses on falling oil prices and
speculators from the West.
Market confidence in the central bank evaporated after an
ineffectual overnight rate hike, causing the rouble to weaken
beyond 80 roubles per dollar and 100 roubles per euro for the
first time.
($1 = 6.1890 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Bangalore
newsroom, editing by William Hardy)