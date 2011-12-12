HONG KONG Dec 12 Chinese carmaker Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that November
vehicle sales volume rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier.
Geely sold 44,520 vehicles last month, up 24.1 percent from
October, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
For the first 11 months of 2011, Geely said it sold 373,630
vehicles, up 4 percent from a year earlier, or 77.8 percent of
its full-year sales target of 480,000 units in 2011.
Car sales in China rose 0.29 percent in November from a year
earlier, holding on to a mild rebound from a trough in May, as
automarkers used year-end promotions to lure customers back to
showrooms.
(Reporting by Alison Leung and Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris
Lewis)