HONG KONG Dec 12 Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that November vehicle sales volume rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Geely sold 44,520 vehicles last month, up 24.1 percent from October, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For the first 11 months of 2011, Geely said it sold 373,630 vehicles, up 4 percent from a year earlier, or 77.8 percent of its full-year sales target of 480,000 units in 2011.

Car sales in China rose 0.29 percent in November from a year earlier, holding on to a mild rebound from a trough in May, as automarkers used year-end promotions to lure customers back to showrooms. (Reporting by Alison Leung and Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)