HONG KONG, June 11 Chinese car maker Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that sales rose
5.5 percent in May from a year earlier to 32,817 vehicles.
For the first five months, sales climbed 2.3 percent to
187,895 vehicles, or 40.8 percent of its full-year target of
460,000 cars, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
It added that April sales of its Emgrand, Englon and GLEagle
brands totalled 10,268 units, 11,555 units and 10,994 units,
respectively.
Ahead of the announcement, Geely's Hong Kong-listed shares
closed up 4 percent on Monday, beating a 2.4 percent gain for
the benchmark index
