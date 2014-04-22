HONG KONG, April 22 Chinese car maker Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday an
investigation into one of its independent non-executive
directors, Song Lin, would not have a material adverse impact on
the business.
Lin, who is under investigation by Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, has not
been involved in the daily operation and management of the
company, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on
Tuesday morning.
For full statement please click (link.reuters.com/sur68v)
Song Lin is suspected of a serious violation of discipline,
the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a
one-line statement on Thursday. Violating discipline is official
jargon for corrupt activities.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)