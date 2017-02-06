STOCKHOLM Feb 6 A fire broke out on Monday in a building housing a test facility at Geely-owned Volvo Car Group's plant in Gothenburg, in western Sweden, the company said.

Volvo Cars said the fire at the safety center, where it performs crash tests, had been brought under control and that all employees had been evacuated from the building.

"There is no impact on production," the company said on Twitter. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)