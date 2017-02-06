BRIEF-TA Enterprise says qtrly net profit 83.2 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 198.3 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net loss 80.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2s6epy5) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Feb 6 A fire broke out on Monday in a building housing a test facility at Geely-owned Volvo Car Group's plant in Gothenburg, in western Sweden, the company said.
Volvo Cars said the fire at the safety center, where it performs crash tests, had been brought under control and that all employees had been evacuated from the building.
"There is no impact on production," the company said on Twitter. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 198.3 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net loss 80.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2s6epy5) Further company coverage:
* Redesignated Khairul Idham Bin Ismail as non-executive chairman Source text :(http://bit.ly/2r4c4oL) Further company coverage: