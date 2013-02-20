Feb 20 Geely Holding said on Wednesday it and
Volvo Cars Cooperation will jointly set up a research and
development centre in Sweden to develop vehicle platforms and
other key components.
Geely, which is the owner of Volvo and Geely Auto,
also said it will continue to improve its product quality and
learn from Volvo.
"However, the sharing of knowledge and technology has to be
done without jeopardising brand integrity and individual product
development. We believe a stand-alone, yet joint R&D Centre,
with a focused approach, is the best way to achieve this," says
Li Shufu," Chairman Li Shufu said in a statement.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Kazunori Takada
in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)