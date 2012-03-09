HONG KONG, March 9 Geely Automobile
Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its parent Zhejiang
Geely Holding has signed an agreement to share technology with
Volvo Car, a company it controls.
It said the deal included joint development of high
performance and green engines, light-weight and environmentally
friendly small car platforms, as well as joint development of
shared powertrain technology for electric vehicles, hybrid
vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Zhejiang Geely took over Volvo from Ford Motor Co in
August 2010, marking China's largest overseas auto acquisition
and reflecting the country's rapid rise in the auto world.
.
Volvo is waiting for Chinese government approval to build a
greenfield manufacturing plant in the southwestern city of
Chengdu. The plant will also produce a new brand jointly
developed by Volvo and Geely.
