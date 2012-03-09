HONG KONG, March 9 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding has signed an agreement to share technology with Volvo Car, a company it controls.

It said the deal included joint development of high performance and green engines, light-weight and environmentally friendly small car platforms, as well as joint development of shared powertrain technology for electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Zhejiang Geely took over Volvo from Ford Motor Co in August 2010, marking China's largest overseas auto acquisition and reflecting the country's rapid rise in the auto world. .

Volvo is waiting for Chinese government approval to build a greenfield manufacturing plant in the southwestern city of Chengdu. The plant will also produce a new brand jointly developed by Volvo and Geely. (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis)