* Deal will allow Geely to develop new premium brand
* New brand "will not compete with Volvo"
* Companies jointly exploring e-vehicle technology
By Fang Yan
BEIJING, March 9 Geely Automobile Holdings
said its parent and Volvo Car had signed a technology
transfer deal allowing the Chinese maker of low-cost cars to
enrich its product portfolio and make it more competitive in its
home market.
"It will support us in realising the aspirations to make
China our second home market," Stefan Jacoby, president and
chief executive of Volvo, said on Friday.
Under the agreement, Zhejiang Geely will leverage its full
access to technology authorised by the Swedish carmaker to
develop a new premium brand for the Chinese market, said Yang
Xueliang, a spokesperson for Geely's parent company.
"That would not compete with Volvo, which is a luxury
brand," he added.
The listed Geely unit would also benefit from the technology
transfer in the future, Yang said.
A person with knowledge of the situation had told Reuters
earlier that Volvo Car and Zhejiang Geely would sign a deal on
Friday to share technologies in select areas.
Analysts questioned the importance of the deal.
"If it is not the Volvo brand stuck on there it is not going
to work. The consumers are so brand-focused," Jack Yeung, an
analyst at BNP Paribas said.
Geely's shares closed up 0.3 percent on Friday, lagging a
0.9 percent gain for the benchmark Hong Kong index.
E-VEHICLE PUSH
In addition to the deal, the companies are exploring the
joint development of electric vehicle and small-car technology,
including plug-in vehicles, Geely said in a statement.
"It's a strategic imperative for us to try our best and
unlock the synergies within the group, enhancing our different
brands," said Li Shufu, chairman of Geely Holding Group.
Geely and Volvo have already applied to Chinese regulators
to set up a joint venture and hope to receive approval this
year.
Under Chinese rules, a Sino-foreign auto venture cannot
produce only foreign car brands in China but must also set up
research and development centres, and produce own-brand and new
energy cars, an industry expert told Reuters in February.
Zhejiang Geely took over Volvo from Ford Motor Co in
August 2010, marking China's largest overseas auto acquisition
and reflecting the country's rapid rise in the auto world.
The deal raised some eyebrows, however, especially in
Volvo's home country of Sweden, amid concern over the potential
impact of Chinese ownership on the a long-established upscale
Volvo brand.
To ease the concerns, Li has stated publicly that Volvo's
independence would be maintained.
"Geely is Geely, Volvo is Volvo," Li has said on several
occasions.
Even though technology sharing between a parent and its
subsidiary is not unusual, industry observers warned about
operational difficulties in executing the plan.
"Geely is the obvious beneficiary of the deal. But they
should be extremely careful in executing the sharing as it could
tarnish Volvo's image as a premier brand," said Yale Zhang,
president of consultancy Automotive Foresight (Shanghai) Co Ltd.
(Additional reporting By Alison Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by
Matt Driskill)