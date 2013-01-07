STOCKHOLM Jan 7 Swedish car maker Volvo, owned
by Chinese group Geely, said on Monday its sales fell
6.1 percent last year, including a 10.9 percent decline in China
and an 11.3 percent drop in Sweden, and expected a tough 2013.
Volvo is the biggest Chinese overseas investment in the auto
industry and the Swedish company is pinning its growth hopes on
China. Overall sales fell last year to 421,951 cars from 2011's
449,255, the group said in a statement.
"Competition in the car industry will most likely continue
to be as fierce as in 2012 as manufacturers will seek to capture
volumes and market shares in a market where the economic
situation will remain unstable," it said, expecting a
challenging year in terms of margins and growth.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)