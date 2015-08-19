* H1 operating profit 1.66 bln crowns vs 968 mln
* Revenue 75.2 bln vs 67.0 bln
* CEO sees sales of close to 500,000 cars this year
* Growth in Europe offsetting slower China
STOCKHOLM, Aug 19 Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car
Group kept its full-year sales target on Wednesday despite a
slowdown in China after strong European demand helped power a 71
percent jump in first-half profit.
Concerns over slowing growth and share price turmoil have
clouded the outlook for China in recent months and hit car
sales, raising questions about expansion in the world's biggest
auto market.
Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson told Reuters the carmaker
still expected to reach sales of close to 500,000 cars this year
with Europe and improvements in the U.S compensating for slower
growth in China.
"We have Europe which is currently in strong growth and we
have the U.S., which is going from a problem situation into
growth, Samuelsson said. "That, I think, shows that a
normalisation in China is something we can live with."
The Sweden-based company, bought by China's Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said
first-half operating earnings rose to 1.66 billion Swedish
crowns ($194.66 million) from 968 million a year earlier.
"We have been implementing a transformation plan since 2010
and this financial result demonstrates that we continue to be on
the right track," Samuelsson said in a statement.
"For the full year we expect a substantial increase in
profits."
Volvo is banking on strong growth in China to help foot the
bill for billions of dollars of investment in planned new
models, but also needs growth elsewhere to meet a goal of nearly
doubling sales to 800,000 cars in 2020.
Samuelsson said the group aimed to grow at least in line
with the premium car market in China this year, as it starts
shipments there of its new flagship model, the XC90 SUV.
Revenue at the company, one of Sweden's biggest employers
though a minnow in a global auto industry dominated by players
from Japan, the United States and Germany, rose to 75.2 billion
crowns from 67.0 billion.
The year-ago figures for both earnings and revenue were
restated to reflect Volvo's consolidation of industrial entities
in China at the turn of the year.
