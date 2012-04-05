STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, April 5 Swedish carmaker
Volvo, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co Ltd, plans to spend $11 billion on developing new products
and boosting its manufacturing footprint in the next few years,
a company spokesman said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche said
Geely would invest the money, but spokesman Per-Ake Froberg said
that funding would come from Volvo itself and include financing
from cash flow and borrowing.
"It is not Geely investing $11 billion," he said.
Geely took over Swedish premium brand Volvo from Ford Motor
Co in 2010 in China's largest overseas auto acquisition,
reflecting the country's rapid rise in the sector.
In a Reuters interview in February last year, Volvo CEO
Stefan Jacoby said a five-year $10-11 billion investment plan
would mean new products and factories in China to meet the goal
of doubling sales to 800,000 units in 10 years.
It wants 20 percent of China's premium auto market by 2015.
The Wirtschaftswoche article quoted Geely president Li Shufu
saying Volvo would use the money to build a new engine factory,
beef up research and development and upgrade technology.
Volvo and Geely Automobile Holdings, also owned by
Zhejiang Geely Holding, will also pool purchasing of parts and
components and jointly develop small engines and technologies
for electric vehicles, Wirtschaftswoche reported.
"We want to revive Volvo and give the brand its strength
back," Shufu told Wirtschaftswoche.
Geely will develop a new premium brand for the mass market
in China using Volvo technologies but the new brand will later
be placed under Geely Automotive.
Volvo plans to increase Chinese deliveries to about 200,000
by 2014 from 47,000 last year, the magazine said.