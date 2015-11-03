STOCKHOLM Nov 3 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group
said on Thursday sales of its cars rose 12.6 percent
year-on-year in October on the back of a sharp upturn in the
United States and single-digit growth in all other major
markets, including China.
The Sweden-based company, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co., said it sold 45,801 cars in the
month, with the United States eclipsing China as its biggest
market with an 86.9 percent rise.
Volvo's U.S. sales have picked up in recent months, driven
by demand for the automaker's new flagship XC90 SUV model, after
eroding over the past decade due to a dearth of new models and
limited financing options.
A slowdown in the world's biggest auto market, China, has
been a more recent headwind, but Volvo said sales there were up
2.0 percent on the year in October. Its sales in Western Europe
were up 3.7 percent.
