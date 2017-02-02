STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Thursday its sales rose 5.1 percent year-on year in January as growth in Europe and Asia offset a double-digit decline in the United States.

* Volvo Cars reports global sales growth of 5.1 pct in January

* Says total sales for the month amounted to 35,475 cars, compared to 33,760 cars a year earlier

* Says sales rose 6.2 pct in EMEA in January and 12.6 pct in Asia/Pacific

* Says U.S. sales fall 18.2 pct in January

* Volvo says U.S. sales affected by availability of its flagship XC90 in the face of strong demand

* "Strong global demand will impact availability of XC90 throughout Q1," Lex Kerssemakers, head of Volvo Car USA, said in a statement. "We are increasing XC90 production capacity which will result in progressively greater availability for the duration of the year."

