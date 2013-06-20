STOCKHOLM, June 20 Swedish car group Volvo Cars
said on Thursday that chief financial officer Jan Gurander is
stepping down and will be replaced by his current deputy, Hans
Oscarsson.
The company, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co Ltd, gave no explanation for Gurander's decision
to leave the post, which he has held since 2011.
The company has been forced to cut costs due to slowing
sales and has had troubles building up volumes in China, where
it wants significantly to boost its market presence.
