Feb 26 Volvo Car Group CEO Hakan Samuelsson in phone interview after full-year report:

* CEO says sees sales of about 500,000 units in 2015, improved earnings in H2 vs H1 and H2, 2014

* Says expects to continue grow faster than market in Europe which seen up about 5 percent in 2015

* Says expects growth in Chinese premium market to slow to about 10 percent this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)