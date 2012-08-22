(Adds analyst comment)

Aug 22 Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings reported an 8.7 percent increase in first-half profit as it shipped more cars overseas, offsetting a slowdown in the world's largest auto market.

Geely, whose parent owns Volvo Car, said January-June net profit rose to 1.02 billion yuan ($160.5 million) from 937.7 million yuan a year earlier. Turnover rose to 11.18 billion yuan.

Domestic sales volumes dropped 9 percent, but exports trebled to 40,061 units.

"Exports have been a great help for Geely, especially at a time when domestic demand is slowing," Zhang Xin, an analyst with Guotai Junan Securities, said ahead of Wednesday's earnings release.

Exports over the first 7 months of this year hit 50,420 vehicles - more than a fifth of the company's overall sales, and up sharply from 6.7 percent a year ago, according to statistics provided by CCB International Securities. CCB had forecast Geely's first-half net profit at 962 million yuan.

For many of Geely's local rivals, the headwinds are stronger.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD has warned its January-June earnings - due next week - could halve due to weak car sales and continued losses in solar energy business, and FAW Car is expected to swing to as much as a 75 million yuan net loss in the first half from an 804 million yuan profit a year ago.

Geely's parent, Zhejiang Geely, took over Volvo from Ford Motor Co in August 2010, marking China's largest overseas auto acquisition and reflecting the country's ambitions in the industry. In March, Zhejiang Geely signed a technology transfer deal with Volvo, giving it access to some of the Swedish brand's technologies.

The companies are also exploring joint development of electric vehicle and small-car technology, including plug-in vehicles, Geely has said.

($1 = 6.3562 Chinese yuan)