BRIEF-Carbon Health raises $6.5 million in venture funding led by BuildersVC
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
HONG KONG Aug 22 For a full statement on the results of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which is a Chinese carmaker, please click on: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
* Says Stada has not proposed price to bidders in takeover tussle (Adds background on bugging incident)
* NuVasive - announced fda 510(K) clearance of coroent small interbody system indicated for intervertebral body fusion at contiguous levels in cervical spine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: