* Deal brings GE EFS investments to $1.4 bln this year
* Sees deal for Indian solar power coming
* LS Power project in Arizona will be 127 MW
By Matt Daily
NEW YORK, Feb 28 GE Energy Financial
Services, part of General Electric, bought a stake in a
large U.S. solar power project for $100 million, bringing its
investments in the sector to $1.4 billion in the last year.
GE EFS has so far invested in a gigawatt of solar projects
in the United States, Australia, Spain, Canada and Italy, and is
likely to sign a deal in India in the next few months., Chief
Executive Officer Alex Urquhart said in an interview.
The new U.S. investment will give GE EFS a stake in the
127-megawatt Arlington Valley Solar Energy II plant being
developed in Arizona by LS Power, and more than doubles GE EFS'
investments in solar from the previous year.
"This year we made a conscious decision to try to
grow our solar investment," Urquhart said. "We've been
successful, in fact more successful than we thought."
GE EFS targets investments in both renewable and
conventional energy assets around the globe, and last October
bought about $1 billion in energy project debt from the Bank of
Ireland.
Its move to develop solar in India would make it one of the
early investors in the country that is expected to grow into one
of the world's largest solar markets in the coming years.
"I think there's a lot of opportunity for solar in India.
It's early days, and clearly there will be ups and downs, but
we're very interested and we're making our first investment in
the space," Urquhart said.
GE EFS also has a team looking at financing residential and
commercial solar rooftop installations.
A glut of solar panel production helped drive prices down by
50 percent for the equipment that turns sunlight into
electricity last year.
That decline, plus the lower costs for other "balance of
system" costs needed to build solar installations is helping
solar narrow the cost advantage that fossil plants and wind
power currently have.
The LS project will be eligible for a U.S. cash grant
program that will cover about 30 percent of its $550 million
construction cost.
That grant program expired at the end of December, and
reverted to a tax credit for projects that were not started by
the end of the year.
In addition to GE EFS' energy stake, the LS Energy project
received debt financing from Prudential Capital Group, part of
Prudential Financial, Banco Santander and other groups.
The plant, which will be built by Fluor Corp, will
sell its output to San Diego Gas and Electric, which is required
by California to meet 33 percent of its demand with renewable
power.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Derek Caney)