* Deal brings GE EFS investments to $1.4 bln this year

* Sees deal for Indian solar power coming

* LS Power project in Arizona will be 127 MW

By Matt Daily

NEW YORK, Feb 28 GE Energy Financial Services, part of General Electric, bought a stake in a large U.S. solar power project for $100 million, bringing its investments in the sector to $1.4 billion in the last year.

GE EFS has so far invested in a gigawatt of solar projects in the United States, Australia, Spain, Canada and Italy, and is likely to sign a deal in India in the next few months., Chief Executive Officer Alex Urquhart said in an interview.

The new U.S. investment will give GE EFS a stake in the 127-megawatt Arlington Valley Solar Energy II plant being developed in Arizona by LS Power, and more than doubles GE EFS' investments in solar from the previous year.

"This year we made a conscious decision to try to grow our solar investment," Urquhart said. "We've been successful, in fact more successful than we thought."

GE EFS targets investments in both renewable and conventional energy assets around the globe, and last October bought about $1 billion in energy project debt from the Bank of Ireland.

Its move to develop solar in India would make it one of the early investors in the country that is expected to grow into one of the world's largest solar markets in the coming years.

"I think there's a lot of opportunity for solar in India. It's early days, and clearly there will be ups and downs, but we're very interested and we're making our first investment in the space," Urquhart said.

GE EFS also has a team looking at financing residential and commercial solar rooftop installations.

A glut of solar panel production helped drive prices down by 50 percent for the equipment that turns sunlight into electricity last year.

That decline, plus the lower costs for other "balance of system" costs needed to build solar installations is helping solar narrow the cost advantage that fossil plants and wind power currently have.

The LS project will be eligible for a U.S. cash grant program that will cover about 30 percent of its $550 million construction cost.

That grant program expired at the end of December, and reverted to a tax credit for projects that were not started by the end of the year.

In addition to GE EFS' energy stake, the LS Energy project received debt financing from Prudential Capital Group, part of Prudential Financial, Banco Santander and other groups.

The plant, which will be built by Fluor Corp, will sell its output to San Diego Gas and Electric, which is required by California to meet 33 percent of its demand with renewable power. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Derek Caney)