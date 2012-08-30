MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian state railway monopoly
Russian Railways has considered bidding for French carmaker
Peugeot's logistics division GEFCO, according to
materials produced for a Russian Railways' board meeting seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
Peugeot plans to sell a 75 percent stake in GEFCO for up to
1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) to cut the car company's debt
and shore up its finances.
In a presentation dated August 2012, a proposed deal was
preliminarily valued at up to 975 million euros, excluding
potential synergies, based on a $1.3 billion valuation for 100
percent of GEFCO.
It is unclear whether Russian Railways remains interested in
the asset. Russian Railways declined to comment.
People familiar with the situation told Reuters last month
that Peugeot had narrowed the field of potential buyers to four
private equity bidders - Gores Group, Platinum Equity, PAI and a
team of CVC and AXA Private Equity.
