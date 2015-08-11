Aug 11 General Electric Co said it would sell its U.S. healthcare finance unit and $8.5 billion of healthcare-related loans to Capital One Financial Corp for about $9 billion.

Separately, GE said it agreed to sell about $600 million of the unit's real estate equity investments to another buyer. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)