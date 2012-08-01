* EU leaders committed, have the means to resolve crisis -
Geithner
* U.S Congress must also do more to boost growth - Geithner
* Expectations mount on ECB action at Thursday policy
meeting
Aug 1 United States Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner has called on European leaders to do more to solve the
region's debt crisis, including lowering interest rates for
those countries that are undertaking painful reforms.
Interviewed on Bloomberg Television in Los Angeles on
Tuesday, Geithner said the euro zone had to take steps including
"bringing down interest rates in the countries that are
reforming and making sure those banking systems can provide the
credit those economies need."
Geithner was speaking a day after returning from Germany,
where he held meetings with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble and with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
Draghi last week said that the central bank would do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro, stirring speculation it
might take more radical steps at a policy meeting on Thursday.
Geithner said Schaeuble and Draghi had walked him through
the plans that they were putting into place to try and solve the
crisis.
"What you know, from what Europe has said, that they are
committed to doing what's necessary to hold the Europe Union
together," said Geithner. "I absolutely believe they have the
means to do it."
Geithner said past financial crisis showed that the longer
it took to address the issues, the more they cost.
"I believe they understand that. That's why they've
signalled they are prepared to move further. Now again, this is
going to take time," he added.
Geithner also said there was more Congress could do to
bolster growth in the United States.
"There's a lot of things Congress can do, in the near term,
not just in the long run, to make growth stronger," he said.
Geithner said Congress should take advantage of record low
borrowing costs to adopt measures to support the economy, which
he said was growing at between 1 and 2 percent.
"We pay about 1.5 percent for a 10-year Treasury now, to
borrow long-term now, because fundamentally people have faith in
the ability of the U.S. to solve its problems," Geithner said.
"It's sensible for us to take advantage of this moment to do
things that will make the economy stronger."