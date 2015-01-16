Mexico retail group ANTAD says same-store sales up 6 pct in April
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.
Jan 16 Geke SA
* Approves dividend of 0.17 euro per share totaling 1.43 million euros
* Says dividend occurs from last years' profits
* Says dividend's record date is Jan. 22, 2015 and payment will start on Jan. 27, 2015 from Piraeus Bank
Source text: bit.ly/1x9HUJX
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/ROME, May 10 Italy has this week formally asked the European Commission to allow it to require country of origin labels on pasta sold there, raising alarms for Canadian durum wheat exporters who fear the move will dampen sales.