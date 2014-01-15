MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Juan Gelman, the celebrated
Argentine poet and fierce critic of the South American nation's
"dirty war" against leftists, died Tuesday in Mexico City,
Mexico's national art council said.
Gelman, who was born in Buenos Aires but lived in the
Mexican capital for more than 20 years, died after being
hospitalized, the council said in a statement.
Local media reported that he suffered from myelodysplastic
syndromes (MDS), a group of bone marrow and blood diseases.
The poet and political analyst's writings won some of the
highest awards given to Spanish writers, including the lifetime
achievement Miguel de Cervantes Prize.
Gelman fought against impunity and injustices under
Argentina's military junta, which "disappeared" thousands of
suspected leftists from 1976 to 1983. One of Gelman's own sons
was kidnapped and murdered during the so-called "dirty war."
