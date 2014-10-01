Rwanda says fall army worms damage 17 pct of maize crop
KIGALI, April 21 Rwanda said on Friday crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 17 percent of its maize crop and the military had joined the fight to halt their spread.
Oct. 1 Gem Diamonds Ltd said it sold a 198 carat white diamond recovered from its Lesotho mine in August for $10.6 million.
The diamond was sold in accordance with its colour, clarity and expected polished yield at Letseng's September tender, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Gem Diamonds' Letseng mine, in the Maluti mountains of Lesotho, is known for its large white diamonds. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.