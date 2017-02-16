Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
Feb 16 Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.
The company, which mines diamonds from the Letseng mine in Lesotho and the Ghaghoo mine, said the move would result in an annualised care and maintenance cost of $3 million, post settlement expenses. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.