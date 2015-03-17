March 17 Miner Gem Diamonds Ltd said
its underlying core earnings for the year rose 34.6 percent as
it sold more diamonds at higher prices.
The miner said it expected diamond prices to start trending
upwards in the second half of 2015.
Gem Diamonds said underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $104.2 million
for the year ended Dec. 31 from $77.4 million a year earlier.
The company, which produces diamonds from its mines in
Lesotho and Botswana, said revenue rose 27.3 percent to $270.9
million.
