Jan 27 Diamond miner Gem Diamonds Ltd
said it saw weakness in diamond prices in the fourth quarter
that could continue in early 2015, and that it mined fewer
diamonds at its flagship Letseng mine in the period.
The company, which also operates the Ghaghoo mine in
Botswana, said it recovered 25,525 carats of diamonds at Letseng
mine in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 28,365 carats in
the preceding quarter.
Gem Diamonds achieved an average value of $2,140 per carat
sold in the fourth quarter, down from an average value of $2,603
in the previous quarter. Its December Letseng tender achieved an
average of $2,799 per carat, the company said.
