Rwanda says fall army worms damage 17 pct of maize crop
KIGALI, April 21 Rwanda said on Friday crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 17 percent of its maize crop and the military had joined the fight to halt their spread.
(Adds analyst comment, other diamond sales))
By Karen Rebelo
Oct. 1 London-listed Gem Diamonds Ltd said it had sold a 198-carat white diamond recovered from its Lesotho mine in August for $10.6 million.
2014 has been a bonanza year for diamond miners such as Gem and larger competitor Petra Diamonds Ltd, with the discovery and sale of several high-value stones lifting profits and cash flows.
"This is a good result for Gem Diamonds, but the value comes in slightly below the recent type II 160 carat diamond which the company sold for $11.1 million in March," analysts at Numis Securities said in a note.
The diamond was sold at Letseng's September tender, the company, which also mines in Botswana, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
At a tender in February, Gem Diamonds sold a 162.02-carat diamond for $11.1 million and a 161.31-carat stone for $2.4 million. Both diamonds were recovered from Letseng in January.
The Letseng mine, located in the Maluti mountains of Lesotho, is known for its large white diamonds. Since Gem Diamonds acquired a 70 percent stake in 2006, the mine has unearthed four of the 20 largest white gem-quality diamonds ever recorded.
"Diamonds providing some much needed excitement in the mining industry at the moment, a nice counter to miserable gold and iron ore prices at present," Numis said. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair and Louise Heavens)
KIGALI, April 21 Rwanda said on Friday crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 17 percent of its maize crop and the military had joined the fight to halt their spread.
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.