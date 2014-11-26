BRIEF-Westamerica Bancorporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Westamerica Bancorporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Nov 26 Gemalto :
* New Zealand alliance of banks and operators selects Gemalto TSM Hub to secure their NFC services
* Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH) provided to Semble to secure its mobile NFC services in New Zealand
* Semble is joint collaboration between major banks and all three operators in New Zealand serving as aggregator for banks and service providers
* TSH service to be hosted and operated in Gemalto's certified data center certified by the major international payments schemes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Westamerica Bancorporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Aethel move further complicates sale that is already in dispute