Feb 19 Digital security company Gemalto NV
was hacked by American and British spies to steal
encryption keys used to protect the privacy of cellphone
communications, news website Intercept reported, citing
documents provided by whistleblower Edward Snowden.
The hack by the National Security Agency (NSA) and UK's
Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) allowed the
agencies to monitor a large portion of voice and data mobile
communications around the world without permission from
governments and telecom companies, according to the report.
A GCHQ spokesperson said the agency did not comment on
intelligence matters. NSA could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Gemalto makes smart chips for mobile phones, bank cards and
biometric passports and counts Verizon and AT&T Inc
among its 450 wireless network provider customers around the
world.
The Franco-Dutch company did not say if it was hacked.
"From what we gathered at this moment, the target was not
Gemalto, per se - it was an attempt to try and cast the widest
net possible to reach as many mobile phones as possible," a
Gemalto spokeswoman said in an email.
"We take this publication very seriously and will devote all
resources necessary to fully investigate and understand the
scope of such highly sophisticated technique to try to obtain
SIM card data," she said.
The breach was detailed in a secret 2010 GCHQ document,
Intercept said. (bit.ly/19E0KUK)
"GCHQ's work is carried out in accordance with a strict
legal and policy framework, which ensures that our activities
are authorised, necessary and proportionate," a spokesperson
said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Published by First Look Media, Intercept was founded by
U.S. documentary maker Laura Poitras, investigative reporter
Jeremy Scahill and Glenn Greenwald, who made headlines with his
reporting on U.S. electronic surveillance programs.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)