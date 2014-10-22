Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Oct 22 Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto NV said its third-quarter revenue rose 6 percent on a constant currency basis, helped by strong sales of chip-enabled credit cards.
The company, which builds chips used in mobile phones and payment cards as well as readers, also confirmed its annual goals of double-digit growth in profit from operations and revenue at constant exchange rates.
Revenue for the third quarter came in at 626 million euros($791.70 million), helped by growth in EMV payment cards, above average analyst expectations for revenue of 661 million euros. (U.S. $1 = 0.7907 euro) (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
PARIS, April 19 France's Societe Generale revealed a new organisational structure on Wednesday ahead of a wider strategic plan to be released later this year.