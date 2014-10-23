(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue was below, not above,
average analyst expectations)
Oct 22 Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto NV
said its third-quarter revenue rose 6 percent on a
constant currency basis, helped by strong sales of chip-enabled
credit cards.
The company, which builds chips used in mobile phones and
payment cards as well as readers, also confirmed its annual
goals of double-digit growth in profit from operations and
revenue at constant exchange rates.
Revenue for the third quarter came in at 626 million
euros($791.70 million), below average analyst expectations for
revenue of 661 million euros.
(U.S. $1 = 0.7907 euro)
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)