PARIS, Aug 8 Gemalto NV, a digital security company that makes SIM cards for mobile phones and biometric passports, will buy U.S.-based data protection specialist SafeNet Inc for $890 million in a move set to boost its earnings and reach.

Gemalto signed a definitive agreement to buy all of SafeNet's shares from private equity firm Vector Capital, using its available cash and credit facilities, the Amsterdam-based company said in a statement on Friday.

Gemalto expects the deal will close in the fourth quarter and enable it to beat by around 10 percent its 2017 target of profit from operation of 600 million euros ($801.60 million).

The deal comes amid a growing number of high-profile data breaches. Earlier this week The New York Times reported that a cybersecurity firm uncovered about 1.2 billion Internet logins and passwords amassed by a Russian crime ring.

SafeNet provides data protection solutions including encryption technologies, authentication systems and software licence management solutions. Its technology is used in 80 percent of banking transfers worldwide.

Headquartered in Maryland, SafeNet has 1,500 staff and operations in 27 countries. It has over 25,000 clients, both in the private and public sector, in some 100 countries.

It reported revenue in 2013 of $337 million and profit from operations of $35 million and expects revenue this year of $370 million and a profit of $51 million.

Gemalto said it would finance the deal using $440 million from available cash and $450 million from existing long-term credit facilities. (1 US dollar = 0.7485 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Sunil Nair and Greg Mahlich)