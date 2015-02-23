TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's biggest mobile phone
service provider NTT DoCoMo Inc said it is
investigating whether its customers were affected by a reported
hack of a key mobile phone component supplied by Gemalto NV
.
News website The Intercept reported on Friday that the U.S.
National Security Agency and Britain's Government Communications
Headquarters hacked into Gemalto's systems to steal encryption
keys that could unlock security settings on billions of mobile
phones.
The website cited documents provided by American
whistleblower Edward Snowden as the basis for its
report.
The Japanese company began using SIM cards produced by
Gemalto in 2001, DoCoMo spokesman Takashi Itou said in an email
in response to questions from Reuters. He declined to say what
share of DoCoMo mobile phones use SIM cards supplied by the
Franco-Dutch supplier.
"We will consider any necessary steps based on the results
of our investigation," Itou said.
Gemalto said it was conducting its own investigation of the
reported hack by American and British spies that it would
announce on Wednesday.
The SIM, short for subscriber identity module, is a chip
that acts as an electronic ID for the mobile phone and makes it
identifiable to the mobile network operator.
Gemalto competes with several European and Chinese SIM card
suppliers. It produces around 2 billion SIM cards a year and
counts Verizon, AT&T Inc and Vodafone among
its customers.
