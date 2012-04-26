PARIS, April 26 Smart card maker Gemalto
posted a 9 percent rise in first-quarter sales, on
Thursday, on the back of strong momentum in new mobile services
and record contract bookings in its security division.
Revenue rose 10 percent (9 percent at constant exchange
rates) in the first quarter to 483 million euros ($636.78
million).
The company, which provides software and services to telecom
operators and makes secure chips for mobile phones and payment
cards, said it was on its way towards its target of 300 million
euros in operating profit in 2013.
Sales from its mobile unit, which represents close to half
of group's revenue, were up 11 percent to 235 million euros, the
company said in a statement.
Projects in Near Field Communications used in mobile
payments in smartphones and LTE (Long Term Evolution) fourth
generation mobile networks showed good progress, the company
said.
Meanwhile, its security division, which makes electronic
passports, driver licences and health cards for the public
sector, grew 14 percent to 75.3 million euros led by a strong
sales increase in government programs.
The Paris-listed group reiterated its outlook for an
increase in sales and operating profit in all of its divisions
in 2012, although limited in its patents business.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Nina Sovich)