* Q1 sales up 9 pct to 483 mln euros

* Confirms FY outlook

* Confirms target of 300 mln eur in op profit in 2013

* Mobile division sales up 11 pct (Updates with CEO comments, share price, details)

PARIS, April 26 Smart card maker Gemalto posted a 9 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday on the back of strong momentum for higher-end mobile products and services and the strongest-ever contract bookings in its security division.

Gemalto, which develops the security software embedded in chips for mobile phones and payment cards, said it was on its way towards its target of 300 million euros in operating profit in 2013. Quarterly revenue was 483 million ($636.78 million).

Sales at its mobile division - which brings in close to half of revenue - rose 11 percent, driven by projects in Near Field Communications (NFC), the technology found in smartphones for contactless payments, and fourth-generation networks.

"We have a very good evolution of the product mix towards the high range," Chief Executive Olivier Piou told Reuters. "Both our high-end and new products have done very well. But if you look at countries with lower-end products, such as India, there is a lot less volume there."

Piou said he expected sales in its mobile unit to grow by a high single-digit percentage over the full year.

Gemalto has diversified into the security business in recent years, with a focus on payment technologies and identity management, away from its once core activity of making SIM cards for mobiles, seen under threat from Chinese chipmakers.

Piou said the company did not face much competition in its mobile business from Chinese companies as they had taken a share of the lower-end of the SIM card market while it had focused on value-added products.

With more than 10,000 staff, Gemalto competes against Germany's Giesecke & Devrient in its secure travel documents and mobile payment business as well as companies such as Morpho, a unit of Safran, Oberthur Technologies and WatchData.

Its security division, which makes electronic passports, driving licences and health cards for the public sector, experienced its strongest quarterly order intake during the first quarter, bringing in several years worth of sales, Piou said.

"Many governments have understood that the digital economy and the deployment of electronic identity programmes were very important for development in the 21st century and to achieve economic growth," he said, adding that it would continue to post double-digit growth in 2012.

The Paris-listed group reiterated its outlook for an increase in sales and operating profit in all of its divisions in 2012, although its patents business was still affected by the ongoing litigation with Google in the U.S.

Shares of the company were up 2.1 percent at 54.54 euros at 1123 GMT, valuing it at 4.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Nina Sovich and James Regan)