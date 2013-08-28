Aug 28 French smart card maker Gemalto reported higher first-half sales and said it expects double-digit expansion in profit from operations and revenue at constant exchange rates for the full year.

Gemalto, a maker of smart chips for mobile phones and bank payment cards, reported sales rose 13 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.13 billion euros, with strong sales in all its units.

The company said first-half profit from operations rose 14 percent to 131 million euros.

Sales at Gemalto's mobile unit, which is its most profitable business and accounts for close to half its sales, grew 8 percent on constant exchange rates, due to strong demand.

The secure transactions unit, which accounts for more than a quarter of Gemalto's revenue, posted the highest growth with an 18 percent increase, on constant exchange rates. (Reporting By Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)