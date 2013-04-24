April 25 French smart card maker Gemalto
reported higher first-quarter sales and said it was on
track to reach its goal of double-digit growth over the year.
The maker of smart chips for mobile phones and bank payment
cards said on Thursday sales rose 9 percent on constant exchange
rates to 518 million euros in the first three months of the
year.
Sales at its mobile unit, which is its most profitable
business and accounts for close to half its sales, grew 4
percent thanks to strong demand for its more sophisticated chip
cards from telecom operators moving to 4G mobile broadband
networks.
(Reporting by Alice Cannet in Paris and Neha Alawadhi in
Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)