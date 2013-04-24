April 25 French smart card maker Gemalto reported higher first-quarter sales and said it was on track to reach its goal of double-digit growth over the year.

The maker of smart chips for mobile phones and bank payment cards said on Thursday sales rose 9 percent on constant exchange rates to 518 million euros in the first three months of the year.

Sales at its mobile unit, which is its most profitable business and accounts for close to half its sales, grew 4 percent thanks to strong demand for its more sophisticated chip cards from telecom operators moving to 4G mobile broadband networks. (Reporting by Alice Cannet in Paris and Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)