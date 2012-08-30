PARIS Aug 30 Smart card maker Gemalto
said it now aimed to reach 300 million euros ($375.83 million)
in operating profit this year, a year earlier than its original
2013 target, after it posted rising first-half results on
Thursday.
Gemalto, which develops the security software embedded in
chips for mobile phones and payment cards, posted a 56 percent
rise in first-half operating profit to 115 million euros.
Sales at its mobile division - which brings in close to half
of revenue - were up 6 percent at constant rates over the period
to 476 million euros. Total sales came at 1.016 billion euros.
The Paris-listed group reiterated its outlook for an
increase in sales and operating profit in all of its divisions
in 2012.
On average, analysts expected Gemalto to report sales of
929.31 million euros in the first half and EBIT (earnings before
interest and taxes) of 82.6 million euros, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Gemalto has diversified into the security business in recent
years, with a focus on payment technologies and identity
management, away from its once core activity of making SIM cards
for mobiles, seen under threat from Chinese chipmakers.
With more than 10,000 staff, Gemalto competes against
Germany's Giesecke & Devrient in its secure travel documents and
mobile payment business as well as companies such as Morpho, a
unit of Safran, Oberthur Technologies and WatchData.
Sales in its security division, which makes electronic
passports, driving licences and health cards for the public
sector, came at 180 million euros, rising 19 percent at constant
exchange rates.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb)