UPDATE 2-SK Hynix books record profit, says DRAM shortage to continue in 2017
* Additional DRAM production space unlikely until 2019 -analyst
PARIS, March 6 Global digital security group Gemalto said it expects double-digit growth in sales and profit from operations at constant exchange rates in 2014.
The company gave the forecast on Thursday as it reported a 7 percent rise in 2013 sales to 2.38 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and a 14 percent rise in profit from operations to 348 million.
Gemalto also proposed a 2013 dividend of 0.38 euros a share, up 12 percent. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)
* Additional DRAM production space unlikely until 2019 -analyst
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 58.6 percent to 75.5 percent, or to be 32 million yuan to 54 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (130.4 million yuan)