PARIS Oct 25 Smart card-maker Gemalto on Thursday posted third-quarter revenue up 11 percent at constant exchange rates to 575 million euros helped by a boost in its mobile unit.

Paris-listed Gemalto, which develops the security software embedded in chips for mobile phones and payment cards, said sales at its mobile division -- which brings in close to half of revenue -- rose 16 percent to 283 million euros helped by a surge in demand in 4G-LTE products.

Sales in its security business -- which makes electronic passports, driving licences and health cards for the public sector -- grew 22 percent to 98 million euros.

The group reiterated its outlook for an increase in sales and operating profit in all of its units in 2012 while it kept its target for full-year operating profit to reach 300 million euros, a year earlier than initially planned. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; editing by Mark John)