BRIEF-Thunder Software Technology says change of CFO
* Says co appoints Feng Juanjuan as CFO to replace Wu Nan who resigns from the post
Aug 8 Gemalto NV :
* Acquires SafeNet for $890 million
* Transaction will be accretive to adjusted EPS before purchase price allocation upon completion
* In new plan, co plans to pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares instead of 1.0 yuan announced previously, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders for FY 2016