Aug 27 Gemalto Nv

* First semester revenue of eur1.13 billion and profit from ongoing operations at eur120 million

* Confirm our objective of double-digit increase in profit from operations for full year 2014

* Excluding recently announced acquisition of safenet, gemalto anticipates a double-digit expansion in its profit from operations in 2014 and an acceleration of year-on-year revenue growth

* Profit from operations 120 eur million