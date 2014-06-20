(Adds details, background, quote)
June 20 Gemalto NV, the French digital
security company, said on Friday that the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit rejected its patent claim relating to
the Android smart phone operating platform.
Gemalto, which makes smart cards, filed a suit in the United
States in October 2010 against Google, Motorola
, Samsung and HTC, alleging that
their Android applications infringed on its patents.
The company's shares, which are traded in Amsterdam, fell
1.8 percent early on Friday.
"Gemalto's has consistently patented and broadly licensed
its innovation so we are certainly disappointed by this judgment
with regards to the scope of use of some of our intellectual
property," Olivier Piou, the company's chief executive, said in
a statement.
Piou said the decision would have "no impact on our
historical patents licensing activity, nor on the company's 2017
long-term objectives."
A company spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Analysts at ING said the court's rejection was
disappointing. "We had estimated that if Gemalto had won the
case the company could have been entitled to either a one-off
payment in damages, or higher royalty receipts that
could amount to 30-50 million euros per annum," they said in a
note.
ING analysts estimated Gemalto's patent business
contributes 15 million euros on an annual basis, but they said
this could well have doubled, at least, if the company had won
the lawsuit. "It thus erodes a 3 percent earnings increase
potential."
Gemalto employs more than 12,000 staff in 44 countries and
had revenues of 2.4 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in 2013.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
