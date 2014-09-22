BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
LONDON, Sept 22 A former senior executive of Russian investment bank VTB Capital has launched Gemcorp, an emerging market fund which has so far raised $500 million from European institutional investors.
Atanas Bostandjiev, a former partner at Goldman Sachs , said London-headquartered Gemcorp would aim to invest in emerging market companies requiring debt and equity, and would have a lock-up period of five years.
The firm will focus on financial services, natural resources, infrastructure and sovereign sectors.
Earlier in the month it emerged that DMC Partners, an emerging markets private equity firm founded by a host of former senior Goldman Sachs bankers, had abandoned plans to raise its first fund. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.