BRIEF-Panora REIT reports Q1 revenue of 13.5 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 13.5 MILLION LIRA ($3.77 MILLION) VERSUS 13.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Gemdale Corp
* Says 2014 contract sales at 49.04 billion yuan ($7.89 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AuZ7n9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2133 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 REVENUE OF 13.5 MILLION LIRA ($3.77 MILLION) VERSUS 13.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6,842 LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 177,619 LIRA YEAR AGO