BRIEF-Gemdale's April contract sales up 23.8 pct y/y
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
Feb 12 Gemdale Corp
* Says January contract sales at 1.7 billion yuan ($272.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KPc8IJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
