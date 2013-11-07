BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 7 China's Gemdale Corp
* Says October contract sales at 2.84 billion yuan ($466.13 million)
* Says Jan-Oct contract sales totalled 34.72 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xeh54v
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent