* Rough diamond price volatility caused by weak rupee, euro
zone crisis
* Prices to see upward trend over medium to long-term
* Company continues to explore options for Ellendale mine
By Brenton Cordeiro
June 20 A weakening Indian rupee is likely to
contribute to volatility in rough diamond prices for the rest of
the year, but longer-term price prospects are bright, the chief
executive of London-listed miner Gem Diamonds Ltd said.
Clifford Elphick, who formed Gem Diamonds in 2005, said
prices would eventually resume their upward trend because of the
simple fact that demand will continue to exceed supply.
"There's no question that the volatility in Europe is having
an impact, and on top of that the appreciation of the dollar
against the rupee is a big issue," Elphick said in an interview.
"But at the end of the day, supply and demand determine price
and I'm confident that prices will get better," he said.
"There are only so many diamond mines, and the population of
the world is wanting ever-more diamonds ... people are consuming
diamonds more than they are being mined."
India is the world's biggest importer of rough diamonds and
vies with Japan and China as the second biggest consumer of
polished diamonds.
However, a six percent decline in the value of the rupee
against the dollar since January has made it more expensive for
Indians to import raw diamonds, while exports of cut diamonds
are being restrained by the euro zone debt crisis.
Economic growth in India has also slowed markedly.
Rough diamond prices fell sharply in the second half of 2011
as markets tumbled and investors retreated. Prices stabilised in
the first few months of 2012 but have since turned volatile.
"In the very short-term, between now and October-November,
we may well be in for choppy rides as confidence disappears,"
Elphick said.
"Prices will continue their upward trend over the long-term,
definitely over the medium term. Over the short-term, I can't be
so confident."
Elphick's optimism about the longer term is shared by BMO
Capital Markets, which said earlier this month that it expected
rough diamond prices to increase by between 3 and 7 percent a
year from 2013.
Gem Diamonds said earlier this week that initial production
at its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana, which is under development,
would be delayed until the first half of 2014, following a
ground collapse that killed two employees.
Elphick declined to say when he expected operations to
return to normal at the site.
"They're not back to normal today; they may well be quite
soon," he said. "I don't want to get back to normal operations
if there is any risk of such a thing happening again."
Production at Ghaghoo was scheduled to start in 2013 at an
initial rate of 100,000 carats per year, rising to a peak
steady-state production of 780,000 carats per year, according to
the company's website.
Gem Diamonds has two mines in production, the Letseng mine
in Lesotho and the Ellendale mine in Australia.
The company considered buying the Ekati mine in Canada
earmarked for potential sale by BHP Billiton Plc last
year but decided not to proceed.
A deal could have edged Gem closer to FTSE 250-listed Petra
Diamonds Ltd or even put it ahead of its rival, in a
sector dominated by giants De Beers - soon to be majority owned
by Anglo American Plc - and Russia's state-owned Alrosa.
Gem Diamonds, which counts upscale jeweller Tiffany & Co
among its customers, continues to explore options for
the Ellendale mine, famous for its prized yellow diamonds.
"This is a mine that has a short life," Elphick said. "It
probably has another three or four years of life to it, and
short-life operations are not really what we want to have in our
portfolio," Elphick said. "If a buyer emerged at the right
price, we would certainly consider an offer."
Gem Diamonds' shares, which have fallen about 18 percent
over the past 12 months, have risen 4 percent since the
beginning of this year. They closed at 200.5 pence on Wednesday
on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)